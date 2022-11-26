Seeyond Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 586.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $298.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

