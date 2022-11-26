Seeyond Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Seeyond lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cummins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

CMI opened at $250.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

