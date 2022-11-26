Seeyond Has $2.06 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
