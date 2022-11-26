Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Shares of EQIX opened at $674.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.