Seeyond Purchases 1,723 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $309.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.76 and its 200-day moving average is $249.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

