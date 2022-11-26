Seeyond Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 131.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 39.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 58,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.