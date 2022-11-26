Seeyond Sells 8,894 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Seeyond cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,536,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.9 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

ED opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

