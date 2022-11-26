Seeyond Sells 9,670 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Seeyond lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in CGI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 30.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CGI by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,857,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,983,000 after buying an additional 123,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

