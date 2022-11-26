SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.17. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

