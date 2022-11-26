Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.56 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

