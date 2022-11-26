ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.
Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $407.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $679.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.32, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
