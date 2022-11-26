Shentu One Day Volume Hits $2.05 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004648 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $67.17 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,245,010 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

