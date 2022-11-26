Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AO World to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 65 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

AO World Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AO opened at GBX 63.95 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £368.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

