Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €64.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ETR:SHL opened at €51.56 ($52.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €46.35 and its 200-day moving average is €48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.71.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

