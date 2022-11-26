Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $51.00 at BTIG Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silvergate Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

SI stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $922.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

