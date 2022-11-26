Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,970,000. Fiserv comprises 8.1% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

