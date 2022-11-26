SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

