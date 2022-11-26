Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SVKEF opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile
