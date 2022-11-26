SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Price Target Raised to €60.00 at Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €58.00 ($59.18) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised SMA Solar Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

