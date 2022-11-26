Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

