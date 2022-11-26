Sologenic (SOLO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.45 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $500,682.55 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Sologenic token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.48 or 0.08285963 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00489942 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.00 or 0.30059974 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sologenic

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

