SOMESING (SSX) Price Up 14.3% This Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $45.20 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

