Sourceless Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Sourceless has a market cap of $169.82 million and approximately $7.42 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,503.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010439 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00240565 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00809565 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

