Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0081

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $169.82 million and approximately $7.38 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00809565 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

