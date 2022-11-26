Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

