SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN remained flat at $41.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,394. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

