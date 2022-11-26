SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

