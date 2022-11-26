Spell Token (SPELL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $879,971.84

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $66.71 million and approximately $879,971.84 worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

