Square Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $991,234.48 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $95.73 million and approximately $991,234.48 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $46.28 or 0.00280324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.05 or 0.08262649 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00492044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.14 or 0.29928469 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 45.93430109 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,651,116.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.