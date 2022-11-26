St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of JOE opened at $36.91 on Thursday. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 197.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 209.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter worth $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter worth $82,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

