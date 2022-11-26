St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
St. Joe Price Performance
Shares of JOE opened at $36.91 on Thursday. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 197.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 209.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter worth $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter worth $82,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St. Joe (JOE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.