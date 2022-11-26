Starboard Value LP Has $49.98 Million Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Starboard Value LP decreased its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199,578 shares during the period. Enovis comprises 0.9% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 1.68% of Enovis worth $49,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 116,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.