Starboard Value LP Invests $3.23 Million in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 3.59% of Genesis Unicorn Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GENQ. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 2,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

