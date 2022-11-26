Starboard Value LP Invests $7.38 Million in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 2.96% of A SPAC II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASCB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,760,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,965,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

ASCB remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

