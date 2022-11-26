Starboard Value LP Takes $5.43 Million Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

JOFF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 27,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,599. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

