STASIS EURO Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $126.38 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.98 or 0.08348339 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.32 or 0.29938877 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

