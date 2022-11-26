Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $46.15 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,698,167,834 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

