StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $845.56 and its 200 day moving average is $839.36. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Alleghany

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 85,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 126,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alleghany by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

