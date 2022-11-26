StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

