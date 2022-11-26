StockNews.com Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,279,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,869,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,869,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,886. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

