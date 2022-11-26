Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 2,881 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

