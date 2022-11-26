Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.99 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

