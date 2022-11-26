Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 284.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $110.62 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54.

