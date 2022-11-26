Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

