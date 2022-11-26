Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

NYSE SO opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

