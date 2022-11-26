Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

