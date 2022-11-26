Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 639 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

