Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,248 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

