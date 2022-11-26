Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.46 and its 200 day moving average is $248.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

