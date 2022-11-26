Stratis Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.70 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.12 or 0.07350631 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001910 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00033532 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00077594 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061771 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009821 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024064 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,443,053 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
