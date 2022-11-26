Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002917 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $69.08 million and $2.46 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.93 or 0.07328699 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001909 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032932 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00077392 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00061343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009783 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023757 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,437,419 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
